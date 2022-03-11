Kenya: Ngong Residents Embrace Biofuel Gas to Reduce Fuel Costs

Kajiado — Residents of Ngong town have adopted the use of the cheap biofuel Koko gas developed to cushion low-income families against the high cost of kerosene and charcoal as an alternative cooking gas.

According to Charles Munyiri a retailer of Koko gas in Ngong town, a large number of residents in Ngong town have embraced the environmentally friendly fuel because it is a cheap fuel that produces clean energy.

"The Koko gas has become very popular among Ngong residents because unlike kerosene, it is a clean source of fuel and does not emit smoke when cooking or leave soot on utensils. Koko gas is also very affordable for both low and middle income earners," said Munyiri.

Mercy Wanjiru a Ngong resident has said she began to use Koko gas because of its significantly lower prices compared to other types of fuel in an effort to reduce the high cost of cooking fuel which was not sustainable.

"The price of fuel for cooking has become very high but with Koko gas I can get a refill at fifty shillings. I cannot afford the other types of cooking gas so I decided to use Koko gas to meet the high cost of living," said Wanjiru.

The bioethanol fuel Koko gas is an innovation that reduces environmental air pollution by eliminating the production of toxic fumes produced by sources of cooking fuel like charcoal and kerosene.