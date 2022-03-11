Kenya: Ngong Residents Embrace Biofuel Gas to Reduce Fuel Costs

11 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kajiado — Residents of Ngong town have adopted the use of the cheap biofuel Koko gas developed to cushion low-income families against the high cost of kerosene and charcoal as an alternative cooking gas.

According to Charles Munyiri a retailer of Koko gas in Ngong town, a large number of residents in Ngong town have embraced the environmentally friendly fuel because it is a cheap fuel that produces clean energy.

"The Koko gas has become very popular among Ngong residents because unlike kerosene, it is a clean source of fuel and does not emit smoke when cooking or leave soot on utensils. Koko gas is also very affordable for both low and middle income earners," said Munyiri.

Mercy Wanjiru a Ngong resident has said she began to use Koko gas because of its significantly lower prices compared to other types of fuel in an effort to reduce the high cost of cooking fuel which was not sustainable.

"The price of fuel for cooking has become very high but with Koko gas I can get a refill at fifty shillings. I cannot afford the other types of cooking gas so I decided to use Koko gas to meet the high cost of living," said Wanjiru.

The bioethanol fuel Koko gas is an innovation that reduces environmental air pollution by eliminating the production of toxic fumes produced by sources of cooking fuel like charcoal and kerosene.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X