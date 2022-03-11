Zimbabwe: Dembare Itching for Rufaro Stadium Return

DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure has said the anticipated return to their traditional home ground -- Rufaro -- could help spur the Harare giants turn back the hands of time to the days when the Glamour Boys were an unstoppable force on the domestic football scene.

The news that Rufaro would soon be upgraded and returned to the Glamour Boys as their home ground by their sponsors, Sakunda Holdings, has been widely celebrated within the DeMbare family.

Rufaro holds so much memories for the Glamour Boys in their rich history of success on the domestic front. But it has not been used in the last few years after the standards at the famous Mbare venue had fallen to unacceptable levels.

However, the Harare City Council agreed after a full council meeting last week to let out the stadium to Sakunda Holdings, who promised "to rehabilitate and develop Rufaro Stadium infrastructure into a world class sporting facility", under a long-term lease agreement.

Speaking ahead of their Premier Soccer League match against Tenax set for this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, DeMbare skipper Jaure and goalkeepers' coach Gift "Umbro" Muzadzi were full of praises for the partnership between Sakunda Holdings and Harare City Council, which they believe will signal a huge turnaround for the Glamour Boys on the field of play.

Although all local football teams are set to benefit from the refurbishment of the ground, DeMbare feel they will reap the biggest rewards by returning to Rufaro.

Jaure yesterday went down memory lane, reliving the good old days when he last won the championship with DeMbare. Then, Rufaro was their fortress.

Jaure won three straight titles with Dynamos between 2011 and 2013 before moving to South Africa the following year. DeMbare went on to win a fourth straight title in 2014, which they also celebrated at Rufaro.

"Back in the day when we won the league titles, we were using Rufaro. We were certain to get results almost every time that we played there. When playing at Rufaro we have to get a result by all means since it is our home.

"Rurafo is a compact stadium and you will always expect it to be filled. Because it's a smaller stadium, it enables you to connect easily with the supporters in the terraces. They would push you to work harder, especially when the chips are down and as a player, you then get more energy and work for the result.

"So we are appealing to those that are behind the project to push for quick renovation work. I promise our fans that we will not fail to get results at Rufaro. Probably a draw is what we will consider as defeat when playing at Rufaro," said Jaure. Rufaro has not been able to host local football matches for some years now due to lack of maintenance. The stadium had become an eyesore due to the continued neglect and dilapidation.

Dynamos goalkeepers' coach Muzadzi, who also cherishes fond memories of the Mbare venue, said they were looking forward to returning "home".

"Rufaro is home to us and if you are at home you have all the confidence," said Muzadzi.

"The carrying capacity at the National Sports Stadium is too big (and it does not fill up easily). So it is like you are playing at home away from home.

"Of course, we enjoy playing here at the National Sports Stadium though because it's one of the most beautiful grounds in the country.

"During our time, we used to know that National Sports Stadium was for the national team and other international matches. But you would need a venue that you have a feeling of ownership, although it (Rufaro) belongs to the City of Harare.

"When we played at Rufaro, you would know that quite a number of our fans would come and support us and give us the right kind of feeling at home.

"Here (at National Sports Stadium) you need to board two buses if you are commuting, that is probably why you see that the attendance figures are not the same as when we played at Rufaro.

"So this refurbishment is more than welcome. The earlier the better. Rufaro has a lot of history for the team and for the country. We have to look after that stadium with all respect. So it's up to the owners of the stadium to ensure that," said Muzadzi.

DeMbare are set to host Tenax at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. They are coming from an impressive 2-0 away win against Bulawayo Chiefs.

"With Dynamos, whether we play a high school team, we always expect a tough and difficult match. It doesn't matter when we play these so-called small teams because against Dynamos all the teams give it all.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So I don't think Tenax are a small team. They are in there with the big boys in the league and at the same time we cannot call them a small team. If we go there thinking that it's a small team, they can even surprise us.

"So we will treat them the way we treat CAPS United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum and all the big teams.

"We always tell the players that those teams which they call minnows are very dangerous because they are bound to spring surprises," said Muzadzi.

Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Cranborne Bullets (Baobab), Bulawayo City v CAPS United (Barbourfields).

Sunday: Whawha v Yadah (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Triangle (Sakubva), Dynamos v Tenax (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields).