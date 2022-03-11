Nigeria: Tragedy As Student Shot Dead, 2 Injured At Inter-House Sports in Ondo

11 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

The Annual Inter-House Sports Festival of Agolo High school Ikare Akoko, North East local government area of Ondo state which started peacefully yesterday ended in tragedy as one student was shot dead and two others seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses said the Inter-House Sports festival was well attended as secondary school students from various parts of Akoko and many old students were also in attendance.

One of the eyewitnesses said "Suddenly gunshots were heard which led to immediate death of a student while two others were seriously wounded."

The injured were said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they are now receiving medical attention.

After the sad incident there was panic and apprehension in Ikare Akoko as parents ran helter-skelter looking for their children.

Efforts to speak with either the principal of the school or the games master to unravel the cause of the unfortunate incident proved abortive as at the time of press.

However, the Divisional Police Officer in Ikare Akoko, SP Olatujoye Akinwande has confirmed the incident as he said the corpse of the student had been deposited at a mortuary while those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment.

He also said normalcy had returned to the area.

