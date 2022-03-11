Nigeria: Student Shot Dead At Ondo Inter-House Sports

10 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

A student was reportedly shot dead and two others injured as the annual inter-house sports of Agolo High School, Ikare Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, turned violent.

It was learnt that event had started peacefully on Thursday as students competed in various sports only for it to end in tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said the event was well attended as secondary school students from various parts of Akokoland.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said, "Suddenly gunshots were heard which led to the death of a student while two others were seriously wounded."

The injured were said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they are now receiving medical attention.

"After the sad incident, there was panic in Ikare Akoko as parents ran helter-skelter looking for their children," another source added.

Efforts to speak with either the principal of the school or the games master to know what led to the incident were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Officer in Ikare Akoko, SP Olatujoye Akinwande, confirmed the incident, saying the corpse of the student had been deposited in a mortuary while those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment.

He also said that normalcy had returned to the area.

