South Africa: Ukraine's Ambassador Calls for Two-Sided Talks - and for Ramaphosa to Call the 'Situation' a War

11 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

While she supported any help to end the deaths in Ukraine, Liubov Abravitova worried that Cyril Ramaphosa's phone call with Vladimir Putin signalled a 'new' kind of mediation - a one-sided affair.

Ukraine's ambassador Liubov Abravitova says President Cyril Ramaphosa has not asked her to arrange a call with her president, Volodymyr Zelensky, so that South Africa might act as a mediator of peace talks.

She was responding to Ramaphosa's telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Ramaphosa tweeted afterwards that he had been asked - by an unnamed party - to mediate, and seemed to be prepared to accept the role.

Abravitova publicly called on South Africa recently to mediate in the conflict, but she told Daily Maverick on Friday that she didn't think Ramaphosa could have been referring to her.

"I was calling to South Africa to mediate, to call on Russia to provide ceasefire, to call to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine," she said.

"I was not approached to organise a telephone call with my president, not on presidential level. Maybe this is the new form of mediation - only with one, aggressive side, which is committing the massive crimes of war...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X