Zimbabwe: Police Ban Chamisa's Marondera Rally

In a letter sent to the party candidate for the town's urban seat Caston Matewu, signed by the officer commanding Marondera district, the police said the timing of the request was against provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

CCC had notified police of a "mini car rally" around the stadium.

"In your notification, I have noted that you intend to hold a campaign rally comprising of a mini car rally around Rudhaka Stadium prior to the address. What you are terming a mini car rally is in fact a procession that requires 7 days' notice to the Regulating Authority according to Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23," officer commanding police in Marondera district Mthetwa said in a notice the party.

"Given the above reason your notification is invalid as it does not fully comply with the requirements of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23," the police said.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has since approached the High Court seeking to overturn the ban.

This is the second time that a CCC rally has been banned after the Gokwe rally which police claimed was too close to the one which was being held by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Kwekwe, about 144 kilometres away.