South Africa: Traditional Cuisine Aims High At Emazulwini

Emerging from the kitchens of top fine dining restaurants, Mmabatho Molefe stepped out on her own with a tiny restaurant at Makers Landing where she presents traditional Zulu cuisine in a fine dining context. 'It's the food we grew up eating, prepared in a modern way,' she told TGIFood.

It's hard not to gush about the food at Emazulwini, the tiny 10-seater restaurant at Makers Landing, with its harbour view, where chef Mmabatho Molefe takes her traditional childhood favourites and transforms them into a fine dining experience.

Each of the seven courses on the summer menu (launched in February 2022) has a personal description by Molefe of her memories and how they have influenced her modern interpretation of them. For example - and I begin with the third course because even though nobody asked, it was my favourite - the igwinya nopholoni. The story behind it: "To me it represents a perfect Friday. Growing up, my parents always used to make us packed lunches, except on Fridays. Friday was a chance for us to be like all the other kids who got spending money. We used to get exactly R1.50 which was just enough to get igwinya nopolony and it...