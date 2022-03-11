South Africa: Traditional Cuisine Aims High At Emazulwini

11 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

Emerging from the kitchens of top fine dining restaurants, Mmabatho Molefe stepped out on her own with a tiny restaurant at Makers Landing where she presents traditional Zulu cuisine in a fine dining context. 'It's the food we grew up eating, prepared in a modern way,' she told TGIFood.

It's hard not to gush about the food at Emazulwini, the tiny 10-seater restaurant at Makers Landing, with its harbour view, where chef Mmabatho Molefe takes her traditional childhood favourites and transforms them into a fine dining experience.

Each of the seven courses on the summer menu (launched in February 2022) has a personal description by Molefe of her memories and how they have influenced her modern interpretation of them. For example - and I begin with the third course because even though nobody asked, it was my favourite - the igwinya nopholoni. The story behind it: "To me it represents a perfect Friday. Growing up, my parents always used to make us packed lunches, except on Fridays. Friday was a chance for us to be like all the other kids who got spending money. We used to get exactly R1.50 which was just enough to get igwinya nopolony and it...

