Nigeria: Critical Issues of Party Politics, Instability and Governance Up the Stakes in Run-Up to Nigeria's 2023 Elections

analysis

Poor electoral outcomes would hurt democratic transitions in a region suffering a spate of coups.

On 25 February, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Bill into law, paving the way for federal and state elections on 25 February and 11 March 2023. Political parties need to elect their flagship candidates by 3 June this year.

The elections take place against a backdrop of complex economic, political and security challenges. And the outcomes of the polls will have far-reaching implications not only for Nigeria but the whole region, which faces political instability in the wake of several recent West African coups.

Economically, fluctuations in oil prices and output, and the payment of oil subsidies, have led to a revenue crisis. The government has allocated around 90% of revenue to servicing debt while turning to further domestic and international borrowing to meet other public expenditures. This continuous borrowing raises concerns about Nigeria's debt sustainability. High unemployment (35%) and high inflation (15.6%) are equally concerning, which mean Nigerians face the dual challenge of lower incomes and higher expenses.

Politically, various rifts have developed along the lines of the country's federation. The very legitimacy of the Nigerian federal state remains highly contested. This...