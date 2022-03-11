Mozambique: Threats to life and Infrastructure in Mozambique from Cyclone Gombe

press release

WaterAid is gravely concerned about the impact Cyclone Gombe might have on vulnerable communities in Northern Mozambique. The cyclone could be the most serious of this year’s storm season to hit the country which is still reeling from Storm Ana five weeks ago. WaterAid personnel have just been in the province of Zambezia working with partners to assess the extent of the damage from that storm to water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

Cyclone Gombe has made landfall today (Friday March 11th) with torrential rain and predicted wind speeds of up to 160kmph. It already passed over Madagascar as a weaker tropical storm but strengthened into a cyclone over the Mozambique Channel.

WaterAid is deeply concerned about the impact Cyclone Gombe could have on already vulnerable communities in Northern Mozambique, particularly on their water and sanitation infrastructure which is essential for the prevention of disease following floods.

Adam Garley, WaterAid Mozambique Country Director, said:

“We are extremely worried that Cyclone Gombe will cost more lives and will cause damage to vital infrastructure for years to come. It’s high time to support vulnerable communities like these on the frontline of the climate crisis to face the impact of erratic weather. Safe water, sanitation and hygiene are the basis of all human life, and we need to make sure people have access to it, no matter what the climate does.”

Elijah Adera, WaterAid Regional Programme Manager for southern Africa, said:

“It is difficult to forecast the damage this cyclone will do, but bearing in mind the impact of recent storms like Ana, and cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019, it’s vital to prepare and also to ensure water and sanitation facilities can withstand impact. The first thing people need after a disaster like this are food, shelter and clean, safe water to survive, including sanitation facilities to prevent outbreak of diseases. This should be a key part of all adaptation measures in communities that are vulnerable to climate change.”