South Africa: Protea Women's Cricket Team Set World Cup Stage Alight With Win Over Pakistan

11 March 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — The Proteas women's cricket team set the pitch alight with a thrilling 6-run win over Pakistan in their second World Cup clash in Mount Maunganui today.

Pakistan was chasing 224 runs for victory and with 10 runs needed for a win. The Proteas had Shabnim Ismail - bowler extraordinaire- in their arsenal. Ismail is a player who helped her team in times like this in the past.

Coolest under pressure, Ismail knew the Proteas needed two wickets for victory.

The brilliant strategic move saw Ismail, South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket, deliver the goods with the second ball in her over - as getting rid of Diana Baig (13 off 9) as News24 reports, Ismail taking a crucial, diving catch from her own bowling.

A run-out followed with the fifth ball of the over, and the Proteas were home!

The Proteas are now two from two at the Cricket World Cup 2022.

