Africa: The United States and the African Union Commission Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

11 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat signaled a shared commitment to elevate and expand a public health partnership by signing today a Memorandum of Cooperation at the U.S. – AUC High Level Dialogue in Washington.

The ceremony highlighted the strength of past cooperation between the U.S. government and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and reinvigorated the relationship going forward.  The Memorandum consolidates a partnership that strengthens and establishes national public health institutes, enhances public health research in Africa, expands public health workforce development, enables private sector engagement, and builds capacity in manufacturing vaccines and other health security commodities. 

All of these areas are instrumental in the global COVID-19 response. They support the African Union’s call for New Public Health Order for Africa, and global health security beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa CDC has been a global and regional leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The partnership between the United States and Africa CDC has grown significantly since the organization’s initial development in 2015 and expanding this important relationship reflects our shared goal to strengthen health systems in Africa.  The United States looks forward to continuing the deep and abiding partnership with the AUC on health security.

