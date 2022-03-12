Cape Verde: Citizens Give Gloomy Assessment of Economic Conditions, But Majority Optimistic That Things Will Improve

press release

Cabo Verdeans offered a fairly gloomy assessment of their country's economic situation, but most expected things to improve, according to an Afrobarometer survey.

The survey, in late 2019, found that few citizens thought economic conditions had improved over the previous year, and only a minority described their personal living conditions as good. A majority said the country was going in "the wrong direction."

Most Cabo Verdeans gave their government poor marks on key economic issues, including job creation and poverty reduction. But a majority expressed optimism that economic conditions would improve over the next 12 months.