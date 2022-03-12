Nigeria: Governor Sani Bello Lifts Tourism With Shagunu Beach Resort

Effort of the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello to boost tourism has received a major fillip with the decision of a major financial group to bank-roll the project.

The decision of the foreign investor to invest in Shagunu Beach Resort was the outcome of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello's foreign investment drives in recent times. The beach resort, located in Borgu Local Government Area of the state has been a major investment centre on the priority list of the Sani Bello administration in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement mid-week, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Chidawa Rifkatu Adamu said: "It is the desire of the Sani Bello led administration in the state to make Shagunu Beach Resort one of the country's top tourism sites and a destination of first choice .'

"Governor Sani Bello has been committed and consistent in driving growth and developments in Niger State, and one of his focal points is how to make Shagunu Beach Resort come alive as one of Nigeria's top tourism sites."

Speaking in a similar vein, Lead Consultant/Chief Executive Officer of Marcom Support Services Ltd, Mr. Hakeem Adewale Akintunde said it gladdens the heart that Shagunu Beach Resort had gotten attention of a global financial player, noting that for over three years now, the state government has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development of communities in the area.

He revealed that empirical evidence of the master-plan of the resort shows that Shagunu would be promoted as a rising riverside resort destination of choice in the Sahara. He stated that the project which is conceived as a Public-Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Own Model is aimed at putting Niger State on the global tourism map while boosting the internally generated revenue of the state.

"It is our mandate to market and project this God given resort to the outside world and investors with the hope of making the Beach the first of its kind in Nigeria and South of the Sahara," Akintunde revealed.

The beach, situated in the widest part of the River Niger occupies 1000 hectares of land as the river spans 34km across River Niger.

Shagunu is a rich natural environment which projects excellent opportunities to attract further economic development. As a riverside, it portends limit less prospects for positive growth associated with tourism industry development. It links up with Timbuktu in Mali, newly built Baro Ports in Niger State as well as connecting to the Niger Delta Region through the water ways.

Other side attractions and landmarks of Shagunu Beach are: Kainji National Park, the Largest National Park of Nigeria which contains Kainji Lake; the Borgu Game Reserve and the Zugurma Game Reserve.

The state government has been committed to aggressive infrastructural development of the state with special focus and attention on road construction and massive electrification of communities in Borgu Local Government and other parts of the state.

Niger State is a multi-culturally rich and agriculturally-well endowed. It is a state with diverse ethnic groups, peace-loving, accommodating and industrious.