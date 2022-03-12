Liberia: Monrovia City Court Judge Lifts Travel Restrictions on ANC Leader, Alexander Cummings

Monrovia — In a major turnaround in the saga involving Mr. Alexander Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Judge Jomah S. Jallah, the Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court has revoked the travel restrictions placed on Mr. Cummings from traveling to the United States of America to see his ailing mother.

In a communication to the Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service, Robert W. Budy, Sr., Judge Jallah wrote:

By Directive of my Order, the travel restriction placed on Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on March 11, 2022 is hereby REVOKED and LIFTED with immediate effect, and Mr. Cummings' right to travel within and without the bailiwick of the Republic of Liberia is hereby restored as though same was never restricted.

The revocation of the travel restriction on Mr. Cummings is pursuant to an ORDER received from His Honour Roosevelt Willie, Resident Circuit Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, Criminal Assizes "C" for the County of Montserrado, directing the Monrovia City Court to revoke the restriction with immediate effect, and restore Mr. Cummings right to travel freely within and without the Republic.

Therefore, the Liberia Immigration Service(LIS) and all law enforcement agencies in the Republic of Liberia are advised to accord Mr. Cummings the normal travel assistance all Liberians and foreign residents may be entitled to when traveling in and out of the Republic.

Earlier Friday, the Criminal Court 'A' Resident Judge Roosevelt Willie placed an embargo on the ANC Political Leader' trip to the US to attend to his ailing mother.

This follows the granting of defense lawyers' request to the Court by Magistrate Jomah Jallah regarding Cummings' brief departure to the United States of America to attend to his ailing 92 year old mother.

On Friday, March 11, Judge Willie instructed Magistrate Jallah to stop all legal proceedings surrounding Cummings' criminal trial at Monrovia City Court.

Magistrate Jallah and the parties' lawyers were mandated to appear before Judge Willie on Wednesday, March 16, for the legal conference at 2:00 PM at Criminal Court 'A'.

Judge Willie's action was based on the application for Summary Proceeding filed before the Court by Government Chief Prosecutor, Cllr. Syrenius Cephus seeking to undo Magistrate Jamah Jallah's March 11, action.

The ANC Political Leader and two of his officials, the party's Chairman Senator Daniel Naatehn and Secretary-General Aloysius Toe are on trial at Monrovia City Court on allegations of criminal conspiracy and forgery.

The saga comes amid concerns that the ANC leader is being harassed by the Prosecution and made to jump through hoops. Multiple sources confirmed to FrontPageAfrica late Friday that the GOL through the office of the Solicitor General was unjustifiably considering seizing Mr. Cummings travel documents in violation of the Court's order.

With the new order, Mr. Cummings is allowed to travel out of the bailiwick of Liberia without any restrictions. FrontPageAfrica has learned that Mr. Cummings is due to leave the country early Saturday morning for Accra, Ghana.