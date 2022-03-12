Kenya: Ruto Presents Himself for Vetting By UDA Executive Committee

12 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The vetting of presidential candidates of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is currently underway at the party's headquarters, the Hustler Centre, in Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto who is among three candidates who had applied to be the party's flag bearer arrived at 9am to be interviewed by the party's National Executive Committee.

Ruto was taken through a verification processes that saw him present his National Identification Card, a coloured passport-sized photograph on (soft copy), proof of payment of nomination fees, original and copies of the academic certificates and an updated resume.

Others participating in the process are Tracy Wanjiru Kingoli and Jephnei Nyakwama.

Nyakwama was expected to defend his petition for waiver of the Sh1 million nomination fee required from aspirants seeking the party's presidential ticket.

