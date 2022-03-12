Nigeria: Buhari Mourns ACF Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the demise of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

The President, according to a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort all his loved ones.