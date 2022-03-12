Nigeria: Buhari Mourns ACF Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe

11 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the demise of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

The President, according to a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort all his loved ones.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X