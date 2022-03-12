Tanzania: Police Nab 40 Suspects of Murder, Other Counts

Bukoba — POLICE in the Kagera region are holding 40 suspects who were nabbed during a one-week crackdown conducted recently in Bukoba and Muleba districts.

A list of suspects includes Furaha Hans, a resident of Mbeya city who is allegedly possessing 97 fake keys including four master keys.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wankyo Nyigesa said the police are finalizing investigations for the suspects to be taken to the court for further legal procedures.

"The suspect (Mr Hans) was arrested while hiding in a guest house room at Muleba Township on Thursday and was also found in possession of four master keys which can have access to any car, motorcycle and any door.

According to RPC Nyigesa, the suspect has also been accused of committing criminal acts in Dar es Salaam and Mbeya City.

He explained further that remaining 39 suspects, 9 were related to murder incidents, five others for being in possession of 87 litres of illicit brew.

"One suspect was arrested for stealing 20 heads of cattle which have already been recovered while one suspect was being questioned for stealing a motorcycle," he explained further.

RPC Nyigesa appealed to residents to uphold peace and report the suspects to the nearest police station through legal procedures.