Tanzania: 3,000 Trees Planted in Kisarawe District

KISARAWE District Commissioner Nickson Simon has participated in a tree planting exercise in 12 schools within the district as efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The tree planting exercise was held yesterday at Kisarawe Secondary School where 3,000 tree seedlings of which 1,000 for orange, 1000 mango and 1000 shade trees worth 10m/- were planted.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Platinum Institute, which deals with affordable loans to all employees in the country, for recognizing the importance of bringing these fruit trees that will be of great benefits to schools as well as caring for the environment due to climate change," said Nickson.

He also said that, the tree planting exercise is one of the ways to support the government in preserving environment.

He also said that, deforestation challenge in Kisarawe district is mainly due to high level of charcoal harvesting as many people in this area use charcoal and firewood as a source of cooking energy.

The DC also asked other stakeholders to co-operate with the Minister of State Office of the Vice President (Union and Environment), Selemani Jafo in his campaign of planting trees nationwide to meet the challenge of global climate change as well as to enhance the environment in the country.

The DC also urged students to study hard as the government and various stakeholders are making great efforts to ensure that they improve the learning environment.

"If the student concentrate on studies and spend most of their in school it will help will be in a better position of performing well in their exams," he said.

On her side, Platinum Credit Ltd Managing Director Doris Lyakurwa said that the tree planting exercise was organized as support to e various schools in the Kisarawe district

"I would like to encourage various stakeholders and organizations to come and support our government which has been making great strides in caring for the environment by having various campaigns that focus on tree planting" said Lyakurwa.

She also said that the exercise is one of their responsibilities in the community, that is, to give back to the community. That is why the company has decided to come to the schools and bring fruit trees that will be of great benefit to them.

The MD also commended the effort by President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being at the forefront in encouraging issues related to environment protection.

On his part, Headmaster at Kisarawe Secondary School Fannuel Nicodemus expressed gratitude to Platinum Credit Ltd for supporting them with tree seedlings because they will be in a better position to fulfill the order given by Mr Jaffo which require every student to plant one tree.