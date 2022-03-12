Nigeria: Bandits Storm Kaduna Mosque, Abduct Worshippers

Zaria — Some worshippers were abducted when bandits attacked a mosque in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources told Daily Trust that the armed gang struck during evening prayer (Ishai prayer), on Thursday.

"They surrounded the mosque and abducted 14 people. They also carted away an unspecified number of cattle from Tudun Amada village in, still in Giwa," a resident said.

Daily Trust learnt that for a long time, bandits have been trying to invade the village, but the vigilante group in the area prevented them from gaining access.

Speaking on the recent attack, another resident said, "The gunmen divided themselves, while some where operating at the mosque, others moved from house to house thereby abducting more than ten women.

"Some of them were however busy carting away domestic animals such as cows, sheep and goat numbering hundreds."

Our correspondent reports that as of Friday evening, four people had regained freedom.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command's Public Relation Officer, Mohammed Jalinge, said he would get back to our reporter, but he had not done so as of the time of filing this report.