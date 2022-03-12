Zimbabwe: Police Seal Off Rudhaka Stadium to Prevent Chamisa Rally

12 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

ARMED anti-riot police officers have sealed off all entrances into Rudhaka stadium, the venue for Citizens Coalition for Change's Marondera rally.

The officers besieged the stadium early Saturday morning to implement a ban on the rally announced Friday.

Police claimed CCC's application for a rally was invalid.

"We are not going anywhere until Chamisa arrives, let them beat us," an elderly woman who sat patiently under a tree shade said.

Chamisa's supporters gathered in their thousands outside the derelict stadium just as early and were singing and marching around it.

Some of the party's leaders like organising secretary Amos Chibaya and deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba were already at the venue by 11am.

