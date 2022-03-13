Nigeria: APC, PDP Govs Move to Produce Buhari's Successor

As preparations for presidential primaries get underway, indications have emerged that governors of the two major parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are bent on ensuring that one of them succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, our correspondent learnt yesterday.

It was gathered that the governors who set upon this mission on the platform of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) intend to ensure that presidential candidates of the two major parties come from within their ranks.

NGF sources hinted that the state governors had reached a consensus that one of them, irrespective of the party, should emerge as the next president of the country.

It was gathered that the strategy to achieve this is for state governors to take firm control of their party structures ahead of the presidential primaries.

The source added that in the case one of the political parties picks its candidate outside their ranks, the governors are likely to support the party that takes its candidate from their forum.

"The governors have been meeting and consulting on producing the presidential candidates of both the APC and the PDP and the consultations have reached a very advanced level. In a matter of days, the governors will make a formal declaration in this direction", the source said.

When contacted, the head of media and public affairs at the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, simply said; "I am not a politician."

Calls and messages sent to the director general of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, were not replied at press time.

When asked, the director general of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, said "No, it's not true that there is an agreement."