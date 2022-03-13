Nigeria: Outrage Over Lagos Dispatch Rider Caught With Child in Delivery Box

13 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

A yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider in Lagos State has been apprehended with a baby in his courier box.

The undated video has gone viral. The suspect was said to have been caught in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

The development comes amid the outrage over the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, who went missing after boarding a BRT in the area.

In the video, the infant was removed from the box while an enraged crowd was seen assaulting the dispatch rider.

One of the persons in the background was heard saying "This is the child that was abducted."

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Adekunle Ajisebutu, said: "The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box

"The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in the Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police to take appropriate actions.

"Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X