Nigeria: Outrage Over Lagos Dispatch Rider Caught With Child in Delivery Box

A yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider in Lagos State has been apprehended with a baby in his courier box.

The undated video has gone viral. The suspect was said to have been caught in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

The development comes amid the outrage over the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, who went missing after boarding a BRT in the area.

In the video, the infant was removed from the box while an enraged crowd was seen assaulting the dispatch rider.

One of the persons in the background was heard saying "This is the child that was abducted."

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Adekunle Ajisebutu, said: "The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box

"The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in the Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police to take appropriate actions.

"Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident."