Nigeria: Gospel Singer, Lanre Teriba to Embark On American Music Tour

13 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian-gospel singer, Lanre Teriba popularly known as Atorise, and his Tungba-gospel music group are ready to storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour that will take him across 21 cities of America.

Tagged 'Breakthrough' the news has caused a frenzy in the United States as several music promoters have booked him to perform his unique sounds at concerts in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and other cities.

Speaking on the tour slated for May 2023, the singer, Atorise said "this tour is a great way to rejoice as the world begins to open up again after the global pandemic. I can't wait to see all of my fans throughout America."

The tour will kick off in Houston, TX to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in May. Teriba will also perform at the 'Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival' in New York from June 25 to 26. The annual event is powered by Akin Akinsanya to celebrate African music, food and culture across America.

In August, Atorise will be among other international gospel artists to perform at the International Cultural and Music Convention (ICMC) night at the ICCS SUMMIT in Washington DC from August 26 to 28, hosted by All Christian Network.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X