Nigeria: Gospel Singer, Lanre Teriba to Embark On American Music Tour

Nigerian-gospel singer, Lanre Teriba popularly known as Atorise, and his Tungba-gospel music group are ready to storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour that will take him across 21 cities of America.

Tagged 'Breakthrough' the news has caused a frenzy in the United States as several music promoters have booked him to perform his unique sounds at concerts in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and other cities.

Speaking on the tour slated for May 2023, the singer, Atorise said "this tour is a great way to rejoice as the world begins to open up again after the global pandemic. I can't wait to see all of my fans throughout America."

The tour will kick off in Houston, TX to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in May. Teriba will also perform at the 'Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival' in New York from June 25 to 26. The annual event is powered by Akin Akinsanya to celebrate African music, food and culture across America.

In August, Atorise will be among other international gospel artists to perform at the International Cultural and Music Convention (ICMC) night at the ICCS SUMMIT in Washington DC from August 26 to 28, hosted by All Christian Network.