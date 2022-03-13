Nigeria: Four-Year-Old Children Abducted in Lagos

Two four-year-olds, Wasiu Dauda and Alimeen Ibrahim, have been abducted in the Ijesha area of Lagos.

Seun Funmilayo, a relative of one of the mothers of the victims, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the children were abducted on Friday at Akorede market at around 6:30 p.m.

Mr Funmilayo said the parents went to the Ijesha police division to report the incident on Friday but they were asked to come back on Saturday evening.

"They (children) came back from school, and the information reaching me is that they saw two people dressed in native and then bought the biscuit at the Aboki shop," Mr Funmilayo said.

He said the children, whose mothers are petty traders, were then lured into a minibus.

"Even the Aboki (security guard) said he saw how they were taken into the bus but he didn't know them."

He also claimed that some police officers demanded bribes to carry out investigations into the matter.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Adekunle Ajisebutu, did not immediately respond to calls seeking comments.

The development comes hours after a dispatch rider was discovered with a baby in his courier box in the Sangotedo area of the state.

It also comes days after the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, who went missing after boarding a BRT in the state on February 26 and was later found dead.

The incident also occurred in the same week two siblings, aged 15 and 20, were kidnapped in Ogun State, with the kidnappers demanding N15 million as ransom.