Tanzania: Chama Cha Mapinduzi Constitution Up for Amendments

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is planning to amend its constitution with the aim of increasing efficiency within the party.

The ruling party is also seeking to enhance its powers on fighting corruption practices and abuse of offices.

This was said by the CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Shaka Hamdu Shaka when briefing members of the media on issues that were discussed by the party's Central Committee (CC) that sat on Friday in Dodoma.

He said the amendments are expected to be done by the party's special National Executive Committee (NEC) to be held in Dodoma on 1st April, 2022.

"A special NEC meeting will be preceded by the CC meeting that will sit on 31st March this year in Dodoma as well," he said.

According to him, the amendments are done in response to the resolutions by NEC members during a special meeting held on December 18 last year.

"The CC meeting that was held under the chairpersonship of President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday received and discussed suggestions of the special NEC meeting held on December 18 last year on the need to amend the constitution," he said.

Apart from increasing efficiency, the amendments will also enable the party to get strong and righteous leaders at the local government level.

The party is also seeking to strengthen its control over its leaders who are being elected to supervise implementation of the CCM election manifesto at the local government level.

The coming amendments are also aimed at increasing representation of the party's wing at district level as well as allowing regional chairpersons and secretaries of the party's wings to become NEC members.

Meanwhile, the CC has approved plans by CCM to hold a national dialogue commemorating 100 years of the birth date of the father of the nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

The event will be held on the 9th of April this year at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha district, Coast region.

It is expected to be attended by different participants from higher education learning institutions and influential people who worked with the late Mwl Nyerere who was the first President of Tanganyika and the United Republic of Tanzania.

According to Mr Shaka, the dialogue will also be attended by economists, analysts on political, leadership and administration as well as some government leaders.

Others in attendance will be youths, heads of higher education learning institutions, heads of public institutions, financial intuitions, non-governmental organizations as well as religious leaders.

Mwalimu Nyerere was born on 13 April 1922 in Mwitongo Village, Butiama district in Mara region, and died on 14thOctober 1999.

The CC also instructed the party to organize a dialogue of the same kind in commemoration of 50th years since the killing of the first President of Zanzibar, the late Abeid Aman Karume who was shot dead on 7th April 1972 at Kisiwandui in Zanzibar.

In another development, CCM has directed the government to revisit the performance of the police force following a number of complaints from members of the public on breach of the Police General Order (PGO).

"Moreover, the CC commended President Samia for the continued efforts by the government under her administration on bringing development in the country," he noted.

