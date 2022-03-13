Zimbabwe: Muchinguri Exposes Zanu-PF's Deadly Cannibalistic Politics

IT appears Zanu PF's fourth most powerful official, national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri reserves her most toxic sentiments for Mashonaland West Province.

When the deadly Covid-19 pandemic was still in its infancy and ravaging the Western world, she stepped up onto the podium at an event in Chinhoyi, the province's capital, and spewed the diatribe.

She claimed the pandemic was God's way of punishing the West for imposing sanctions of Zimbabwe.

"This coronavirus that has come are sanctions against the countries that have imposed sanctions on us. God is punishing them now and they are staying indoors now while their economy is screaming like what they did to ours by imposing sanctions on us," she unwittingly said.

And On Saturday, she was back in the province and back to her invective worst.

She ominously warned party members fomenting factionalism and those splashing cash to buy positions that their days in the revolutionary party were numbered because the ruling party has a tendency to devour its very own children.

Speaking at Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi Saturday during a Zanu PF Presidential Rally to mobilise support for Karoi Urban Ward 4 councillor candidate, Solomon Chikwerengwe, the minister urged aspiring councillors and parliamentarians to humble themselves and unite the party.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said winners must embrace those who lost in the recently held provincial executive elections and primaries held to choose candidates to represent the party in the March 26 by-elections.

She said some candidates allegedly used money to weave their way into winning tickets to represent Zanu PF, but warned such leaders only lasted as far as their pockets.

Undisciplined cadres, she reiterated, will not last the mile as Zanu PF was vicious to the extent of cannibalising on its own members.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said: "Zanu PF devours its own children. If you choose to be indisciplined in the party, you won't survive. There are others who came via buying people, but my warning is that you cannot buy Zanu PF and you are at risk of getting wasted, rejected and lose as soon as your money is finished."

"Those who won in recent provincial elections and primaries, we congratulate you, but your victories are not bragging rights to beat your chests with pride. Zanu PF leaders come and go, but Zanu PF remains. Embrace those who lost as politics is a game of numbers, if you leave behind those whom you contested, they will plot your inevitable downfall."

Earlier in the day, the minister commissioned a borehole in ward 4, drilled three days before the Saturday event, a development political observers described as overt vote-buying.