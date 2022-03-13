Zimbabwe: Former Mayor Herbert Gomba Feared Abducted

13 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Unknown men stormed into former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba's house before seizing and driving off with him Saturday afternoon, raising fears he may have been abducted.

Gomba is running for a municipal ward for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Glen Norah.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development on Twitter.

"#ALERT former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba has gone missing. Unknown men stormed his home in Glen Norah C at around 14.30 hrs. They used three unregistered white Isuzu vehicles. His whereabouts are unknown," Mahere tweeted.

Hours later Gomba was then said to have been taken by the police on charges of arson.

However, Mahere said that their lawyers couldn't find him at any police station in the city.

"Lawyers cannot find Herbert Gomba at Harare Central police station. Law and order deny having him in their custody. They are now searching for him at possible detention facilities. He was kidnapped by unknown men from his home in the presence of his father yesterday," Mahere said.

Gomba was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MC-T fo siding with Chamisa in 2020.

