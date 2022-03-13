Zimbabwe: Mutare Introduces New Customer Relations Management System

13 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Felix Matasva

The City of Mutare has introduced a new digital system of reporting and tracking complaints lodged by residents as a way of ensuring accountability.

In a public notice Thursday the City of Mutare said the new system was internally developed in conjunction with Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) under the Local Authority Digital Systems (LADS) which deals with customer relationship management.

The notice noted that the new digital system is currently going through a trial run.

"Notice is hereby given to Mutare residents and stakeholders that the City of Mutare has created a new system of reporting, and tracking queries and complaints. The new Customer Relation Management system provides a reference number per each complaint which is sent via text message to the one who would have reported," reads part of Mutare's public notice.

"Residents are encouraged to cooperate with our Customer Relation Management team when they make a follow up telephonically. We believe the new system will bring accountability to Council, Residents and Stakeholders," it added.

The new system will enable the local authority's customers to lodge any complaints about service delivery using mobile phones via w social media platforms or through walk in.

After the complaint has been lodged, the customer relation management team will fill the personal details, stand number and location of the person who reported the issue.

Once the process is completed the machine will auto-generates a reference number used to make follow-ups concerning the progress being made. The system will dispatch the reported complaint to officers who will rectify the problem at hand.

After the issue has been resolved there will be an internal communication system between the customer relation management team and field officers.

The person who reported the complaint will be contacted for feedback.

Mutare has seen grappling to efficiently address complaints made by residents over burst water and sewer pipes, among others.

