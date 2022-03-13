Kenya: Poll Ranks Kagure as City Hall Favorite Followed By Wanjiru, Wanyonyi

Nairobi — A new survey by the Center of African Progress (CAP) has placed Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure as the most popular candidate in the City Hall race.

The survey that was done with a sample size of 3,800 respondents who are registered voters placed Kagure as a favorite in the race with 1,406 individuals endorsing her candidature translating to 37 percent.

"The survey was conducted between March 6 and 9 of 2022 and quota and purposive sampling were used in data collection. Each ward was allocated questionnaires equivalent to its share of registered voters," the organization's Operations Manager Abel Oyieyo said.

Kagure, a renowned insurance executive and businesswoman, launched her Nairobi gubernatorial bid in January 2022 where she pledged to transform Nairobi from the city of lamentation to the city of jubilation.

The 47-year-old is a member of the ruling Jubilee Party and she is banking to get the Azimio La Umoja Party coalition ticket once nomination are done.

Kagure was among four other women that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had shortlisted to deputize him.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru came in second in the survey followed by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who registered a popularity percentage of 24 and 12 percent respectively.

In the survey that ranked seven aspirants who have expressed interest to succeed Governor Anne Kananu placed Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja lowly with an approval rating of 4 percent with only 152 individuals backing his candidature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other candidates in the City Hall race are aspirants Raichard Ngatia who had an approval rating of 10 percent, Dennis Waweru who had a 6 percent rating and Fwamba NC Fwamba who had an approval rating of 4 percent.

In the Woman Representative race, Wangui Ng'ang'a emerged as a frontrunner in the race with an approval rating of 34 percent after 1,292 respondents endorsed her bid.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga came in second with a popularity rating of 30 percent followed by the current holder of seat Esther Passaris who had a rating of 20 percent.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party was listed as the most popular party in Nairobi with an approval rating of 36 percent followed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party which had a popularity rating of 25 percent.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party came in third followed by Wiper and Jubilee Parties with the rating of 10, 9 and 9 percent respectively.