Namibia: Teacher Accused of Forcing Pupils to Crawl Over Stones

A TEACHER at Jupo Junior Primary School in the Kavango West region was denied bail in the Kahenge Magistrate's Court when she appeared on assault charges earlier this week, following an incident in which 30 pupils were allegedly instructed to crawl over stones surrounding a tree.

Christine Kupembona (33), who teaches pupils in grades 1 to 3, was arrested on Saturday following the incident that happened about three weeks ago.

Kupembona appeared before magistrate Barry Mufana, who remanded her in custody, saying she could interfere with police investigations and witnesses. Mufana said it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice to grant Kupembona bail.

Kupembona is charged with seven counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and seven counts of assault by threatening.

According to court documents, Kupembona punished a class of 30 pupils three weeks ago. The pupils were allegedly injured in the process.

Since she is the only teacher at the school, the school is now closed.

Kupembona is due to make a next court appearance on 16 June.

Her defence lawyer, Bernhard Tjatjara, says she is expected to formally apply for bail soon.

Public prosecutor Godfry Shivolo represented the state in the matter.

A source claims the incident was not immediately reported to the police since the children's parents agreed that Kupembona would take them to a healthcare centre for treatment at her own cost.

Community members, however, reported the matter to the police.

Kavango West director of education Herbert Karapo could not be reached for comment.