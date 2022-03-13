Nigeria: Police Condole With Families of 13 Persons Burnt in Kwara Auto Crash

13 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police command in Kwara has condoled with families of 13 persons burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash that happened on Saturday at Lasoju, along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Kwara.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said this in a statement in Ilorin.

He said that the accident involved a fully-loaded commercial Hummer bus heading to Katsina in Katsina State and an articulated vehicle loaded with cement.

Mr Okasanmi said: "Preliminary investigation revealed that the Hummer bus coming from Lagos was driving against traffic at the above-mentioned point, and in the process, it had a head-on collision with the oncoming truck."

He added that 13 passengers of the commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition, while six others that were seriously injured are currently receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

"Consequent upon the condition of the dead bodies, public health officials and the families of the victim's requested from the police command that the victims be released to them for mass burial, the process of which was ongoing as at the time of this press release," the spokesperson said.

He, therefore, advised road users to always obey road traffic signs and avoid overspeeding at all times. - Agency Report

