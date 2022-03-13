Nigeria: Fans Applaud Davido as He Introduces Adekunle Gold to Naomi Campbell

Nigerian music superstar,Davido has been applauded by fans on social media,after a video of him introducing Nigerian Singer Adekunle Gold to international model Naomi Campbell, surfaced online.

The Nigerian stars attended a fashion show in the UK,which also had Naomi Campbell in attendance.

The video was shared by Davido's lawyer, Bobo Ajudua,via his Instastory channel showing the moment he met the supermodel. However, shortly after exchanging pleasantries with Campbell, Davido was quick to introduce Adekunle Gold to her,and she also exchanged a handshake with him.

To applaud Davido for the gesture a fan @nifferen_ said: "Did u see the way he introduced Adekunle Gold immediately... this is why I love him, he wants to carry everyone along."

@aauaplug said: "Did you see something in that video? 001 will always link you up like see how he introduced AG ❤️ when your heart is good is good abeg."

Another fan @cynthia_umesi said: "Davido knows what he's doing, e knows she's fc e had to cut their convo and introduce ag babyLove him for that."

It will be recalled that Adekunle Gold was one of the stand out performers at Davido's "We Rise By Lifting Others" concert held at the O2 Arena,last weekend.