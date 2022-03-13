Nigeria: Bamise - Ekitipanupo Urges Lagos to Compensate Family

.

Pre-eminent Ekiti intellectual round-table, Ekitipanupo Forum has described as devastating the killing of Bamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old native of Ekiti State, whose body was found on Monday, March 7, after she boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26.

Ayanwole got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah, Lagos after boarding a BRT bus with number plate 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m of that fateful day.

A statement was issued yesterday by Gabriel Akinyemi FCS, leader of Ekitipanupo, while commending the prompt response of the Nigeria Police and Lagos State Government in apprehending the driver of the bus, identified as Andrew Nice, demanded that his accomplices must be found and be brought to book.

According to Akinyemi, the rising cases of ritual killings and insecurity is becoming worrisome and urged the government and the Police to get to the root of the crime and ensure this does not repeat itself.

"Ekitipanupo offers our condolences to the family of citizen Oluwabamise, our daughter, her death is very unfortunate and we want to use this opportunity to ask the Lagos State Government to pay sufficient and appropriate compensation to the family in light of the fact that her death came in the hands of their employee and inside its bus," Akinyemi also implores the State government to ensure that the case is not swept under the Carpet.