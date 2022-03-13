Nigeria: Lagos Gets Free Online Library With Over 300, 000 Resources

A Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) based in Lagos, Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML), has launched its free online library to deepen access to free educational resources.

The online library has access to over 300,000 online resources and over a 2.4million resources at its community library.

Inspired by the life and legacy of Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue who through self-learning and access to libraries was able to transform his life and the lives of others; the online library aims to provide free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly those attending public universities, can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future careers.

Zacchaeus died on July 16, 1975, but his legacy lives on through the work of the libraries.

ZODML currently has a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in correctional centres across Nigeria.

Co-Founder and Chairperson of ZODML, Mrs. Ifeoma Esiri, who spoke at the launch of the online library said the organization is investing in spreading love of books, and the acquisition of literacy and technological skills, vital to a modern economy, especially amongst Nigeria's children and youth.

She emphasized that the organization seeks to accomplish the long-term impact of a Nigerian population that has achieved academic excellence and built a culture that recognizes the importance of self-learning and its ability to build, support, and enable communities.