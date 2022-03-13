Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Eight New Infections in Two States

With no fatality recorded on Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight additional infections in two states of the federation.

NCDC in the latest statistics released late Saturday night, noted that the country's infection toll has increased to 254,953 while the death toll is still 3,142.

The breakdown of the cases shows that Kwara State in the North-central and Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported four infections each.

With no backlog of infections and discharges recorded, NCDC noted that a total of 249,340 people have been discharged nationwide.

It added that FCT and four states: Bauchi, Kaduna, Rivers and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.