Congo-Kinshasa: Scores Killed After Freight Train Derails

Pixabay
(file photo).
12 March 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A train crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 60 people.

The train was running between the villages of Kitenta and Buyofwe in Lualaba Province in the south of the country on Friday when it derailed.

It came off the rails going up a slope, and then crashed.

"Seven of 10 carriages ended up in the ravine," Clementine Lutanda, the local administrator, told the DPA news agency, adding that there were still bodies trapped in the rubble.

The UN radio station Okapi reports that the passengers were illegally hitching a ride on the freight train.

Dozens were severely injured and taken to the hospital in nearby Lubudi.

Much of DRC's rail network dates back to the colonial era and has not been well maintained.

The DPA news agency contributed to this report.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X