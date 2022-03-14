Somalia: At Least 200 Terrorists Killed in Somali Army Operation

Somali sources reported that the county's army has launched a military operation on its borders and managed to kill at least 200 of al-Shabaab terrorists.

Somali army also managed to thwart several terrorist explosions, Al-Ahram reported.

Somalia has stepped up security operations against al-Shabab in the central and southern regions. However, the terrorist group still controls large swaths of rural areas where they ambushed military forces.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and has carried out many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The terrorist group has repeatedly attacked the country's government troops and African Union peacekeepers in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and carried out several brutal operations in other parts of Africa.

Somalia has been fighting against the al-Shabaab group since its founding in 2004.