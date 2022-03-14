Mozambique: Cyclone Gombe His With Major Damage

After soaking northern Madagascar earlier in the week, Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the central Nampula Province on March 11, 2022. As the storm came ashore, it carried maximum sustained winds of about 190 km/h, which places it as a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. There were two fatalities in Madagascar, according to ReliefWeb. At least seven deaths have been reported in Madagascar as of the evening of March 11.

Cyclone Gombe hit Nampula province Friday morning (11 March), with winds of 120 to 160 km/h and rain of 200 mm. The cyclone made landfall in Mongicual district, between Ihla de Moçambique and Angoche. It continued west into Malawi.

The heavy winds have caused extensive damage to buildings, with more than 3000 homes destroyed, and many trees are down. Of 23 districts in Nampula province, 16 have no electricity according to EDM, the state electricity company. At least 12 people are known dead, according to INGD, the disaster management institute. Many zones are still inaccessible.

Nampula districts most affected by the cyclone are Monapo, Nacala-Porto, Mussuril, Moma, Meconta, Ilha de Moçambique, Mogincual, and Liupo, The heavy rain is expected to bring flooding in Nampula and Zambezia provinces, particularly the rivers Licungo, Ligonha, Meluli and Monapo, warns the water authority ARA. At least one bridge is down in Zambezia.

Climate change is having an impact, and Cyclone Ana hit the same area in January killing 38 and destroying 12,000 houses