Mozambique: Police Kill Two Demonstrators

13 March 2022
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Police shot and killed two demonstrators and seriously injured a third in Corromana, Molumbo district, Zambezia, Tuesday 8 March, reported Zambezia Police Commander Aquilasse Manda. Corromana is on the border with Malawi and for decades people along the border have used both Malawian Kwacha and Mozambican Meticais, and trade has moved freely across the border.

Local authorities announced a ban on the use of the Kwacha. The ban generated a local protest which included building a barricade across the road and, according to Diario de Zambezia (8 Mar) , vandalising the house of the head of Corromana administrative post, Caldo Ernesto, and his personal car.

The local police post could not control the demonstration and called for help from border guards and Milange police.

Although absolutely pointless and impossible, local administrators on the border sometimes try to show their power by trying to ban cross border grain trade or use of the Kwacha. In 2018 authorities in Angónia, Tete, tried to ban the Kwacha, but no one took any notice.

Mozambican police have informally, and illegally, banned all demonstrations.

