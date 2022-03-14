Sudan: Two More Protesters Killed in Sudan's Anti-Coup Demos

Khartoum / Omdurman — Two more protesters were murdered in yesterday's Marches of the Millions in Omdurman and Khartoum. At least 87 protesters have now been killed since the October 25 military coup. An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Omdurman, the Socialist Doctors Association (SDA) reported.

Khartoum witnessed a number of demonstrations, sit-ins, vigils. and road closures, which were faced with excessive violence and repression from authorities. A group of Resistance Committee members burned tires and barricaded several streets, including El Sitteen Street.

The SDA reported that live bullets were fired at the demonstrators in Khartoum, which led to the death of one protester who was shot in the heart and the injury of four others.

Medical sources revealed that another martyr was killed in Omdurman. The SDA said that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest in El Arbeen Street in Omdurman. The association also reported that at least 20 people were injured in Omdurman.

During women's marches earlier this week, at least 54 protesters were injured when authorities used tear gas and heavy weapons to repress the demonstrations.

Other protests

The resistance committees in El Gedaref organised a 'military sweeping procession' to demand the overthrow of the coup regime and call for comprehensive, democratic civilian rule.

The dismissed employees of the Bank of Khartoum also organised a protest sit-in to denounce their collective dismissal. More than 60 employees were dismissed for being too critical after the October 25 military coup.

Railway workers in Atbara also organised a vigil to demand improvements to their salary structure.