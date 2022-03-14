Sudan: Five Dead As Grenade Blast Rocks South Darfur Gathering

Pixabay
(File photo)
13 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Dafug — Police confirm that five people have died and at least 25 others were injured in a grenade explosion in Um Dafug locality in South Darfur, in an apparent attack on a social event.

According to a statement by the Director of South Darfur State Police, Maj Gen Mohamed El Zein, the incident took place in the southeast of Um Dafug locality, close to the Sudan's border with the Central African Republic.

Gen El Zein said that "a person threw a grenade among members of the public, who were attending a social event". He confirmed that five people were killed outright, while 25 were wounded.

The police director says that the wounded were transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital in the South Darfur capital.

Residents of Darfur complain about the widespread use of weapons by members of the public, which they say has increased the spread of crimes, especially armed robbery, and encouraging tribal conflicts.

