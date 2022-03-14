Nigeria: Oshoala Wins Third League Cup With Barca Femeni

Barcelona Femeni have been crowned Primera Division champions for the third season in a row, wrapping up the title in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 thrashing of Real Madrid.

The reigning European champions haven't dropped a single point in the league this season, with the Clásico at the Estadi Johan Cruyff their 24th consecutive win.

There are six games of the campaign still left to play, but Sunday's result means that Barça have an unassailable 22-point lead over second place Real Sociedad.

To put their domestic dominance into context, Barça hammered La Real 9-1 when they met in San Sebastian just last month. The reverse fixture at home in October had finished 8-1.

To seal the title this week, 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and co. made light work of Real Madrid in front just over 5,400 eager fans in Catalonia.

Putellas herself broke the deadlock shortly before half-time and almost immediately doubled that lead with her second. Patri Guijarro and Jenni Hermoso then ran up the score-line in the second half either side of an own goal from Blancos defender Babett Peter.

Barça have unbelievably scored 130 goals in their 24 Primera matches this season, an astonishing average of 5.4 per game. They have only failed to win by three or more goals on one occasion and have also conceded just six times in those 24 games, keeping 18 clean sheets.

Jonatan Giraldez's team have now completed the first leg of a second successive treble that was first won under predecessor Lluis Cortes in 2020/21 and remain favourites to lift both the Copa de la Reina and Champions League trophies again this season.

Their Copa campaign will continue in just a few days' time when they face Real Sociedad in the quarter-final on Wednesday. They will also resume their Champions League campaign later this month with an all-Spanish two-legged quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Barça cruised through the Women's Champions League inaugural group stage back in the first half of the season, including home and away thrashings of English giants Arsenal.