Nigeria: Our Edo Sports Commission Team Will Surpass Expectations, Says Yussuf Alli

The newly appointed Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, has assured the Governor Godwin Obaseki and the good people of the state that the team selected into the board of the commission to turn around sports in the state will surpass expectations.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the board's inauguration at the weekend, Alli said the team assembled by Governor Obaseki will turn around sports anywhere.

"The team selected by His Excellency shows that he places a premium on merit above other considerations, and on behalf of our team, I am assuring the good people of Edo State that we will surpass their expectations and that of the governor," stressed the former Commonwealth Games gold medalist and national long jump record holder.

Governor Obaseki at the inauguration expressed his confidence in the new board of the Edo Sports Commission. "Yussuf Alli, the Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission has excelled, both locally and internationally. In Edo, we have to catch them young in sports. Almost a million of our young generation are under the age of 12 years. We must rethink sports and catch them young.

"40 years ago, government regulated, operated and participated in sports, putting all the resources required into sports. Our emphasis today, as a government, is to continue to provide policy direction for sports," observed the governor.

He also noted that there's lot of money outside government to finance and sustain sports.

Obaseki hinted that his administration was designing the state's sports architecture to create new laws to regulate sports, and bring capable and competent persons to help manage the sector in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further noted, "Edo State can start now to prepare for a global market in sports by identifying young talents in schools and catching them young. In five years' time, the state can train about 10,000 to 20,000 talents and if 1,000 of these talents become global stars, the state will benefit greatly."

He expressed his happiness that Alli and board members agreed to serve the state.

He urged the new chairman to separate politics from sports.

"I am glad you have accepted to serve but I advise you to separate politics from sports if we must succeed in our plans. We should excel in all areas of sports as we continue to invest in sports development."

In his words, the Alli thanked the Governor and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu, and promised that his team will give the governor and the good people of Edo State the best".

"In the history of this country, there has not been a board as big as this. This is an assurance that you want sports bar raised in the state. I want to assure you that this group will do its best to reposition sports in Edo to its rightful top position."

Apart from Alli, other board members include; Sabina Amiemenoghena Chikere (Permanent Secretary Edo State Sports Commission and Secretary to the Board), Frank Ilaboya, Anehita Emeya, Osayaba Osareren, Asue Ighodalo (Chairman, Skye Bank Plc), Uyi Akpata and Emmanuel Igbinosa