Malawi: 8 Southern Region Districts Risk Heavy Rains Due to Tropical Storm Gombe

Weather experts say eight of districts in southern region risk heavy rains starting on Friday due to tropical storm Gombe.

Districts expected to experiment the heavy rains are Mulanje, Nsanje, Chikhwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi and Salima.

A statement issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the new tropical storm has reached the Mozambique Channel and is moving westward at a speed of 13km per hour.

The department has indicated that the storm is gaining strength as it moves.

The statement says by Friday, Gombe will be have reached the Mozambique cost and will enhance rainfall activities over the Southern parts of the country.

The Departments has however said it is monitoring the movement and strength of the Tropical Storm Gombe.