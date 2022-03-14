Malawi: Macra Urges the Public to Desist From Possessing Child Pornography

12 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has asked the public to desist from possessing any child pornographic material.

Macra said in a statement available to Nyasa Times that anyone found in possession of child pornographic materials commits a criminal offence and is liable to a fine of K10 million or 15 years imprisonment.

"The general public should desist from engaging in these prohibited acts or risk prosecution," it reads.

According to a statement, section 85 as read with section two of the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act provides that a criminal offence of a child pornography is committed if a person depicts, presents or represents a person under the age of 18 engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

The regulator however encouraged the public to report the nearest police station any person who is engaged in the malpractice.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X