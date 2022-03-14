Malawi: Macra Urges the Public to Desist From Possessing Child Pornography

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has asked the public to desist from possessing any child pornographic material.

Macra said in a statement available to Nyasa Times that anyone found in possession of child pornographic materials commits a criminal offence and is liable to a fine of K10 million or 15 years imprisonment.

"The general public should desist from engaging in these prohibited acts or risk prosecution," it reads.

According to a statement, section 85 as read with section two of the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act provides that a criminal offence of a child pornography is committed if a person depicts, presents or represents a person under the age of 18 engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

The regulator however encouraged the public to report the nearest police station any person who is engaged in the malpractice.