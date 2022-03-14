Rwanda: MPs Begin Tour to Assess Progress of Development Projects

The Chamber of Deputies has on Saturday, March 12, kick-started a two-weeks tour in all administrative sectors across all districts to assess the livelihood of the population and progress made in the implementation of development projects.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa, the tour is a follow up on the issues raised in the previous tours.

"This tour will in the first place provide an opportunity for the Deputies to ascertain whether issues that were raised during their earlier tours have been resolved," she said in a statement.

She further noted that the tour will culminate in a report that will include issues identified by MPs and which will inform the adoption of recommendations and resolutions to be directed to relevant government organs tasked with resolving those issues.

According to the statement, MPs will visit various infrastructure projects including roads, classrooms, water supply projects and genocide memorials.

The tour will also focus on activities planned under the 2021/2022 national budget as part of efforts to monitor their implementation as a proactive strategy to prevent issues which may crop up in the implementation.

According to the statement, the Deputies will also hold discussions with community representatives in various fields and receive their petitions.

Prior to the discussions, each Deputy will discuss with a conflict-ridden family with a view to listening to its members, identifying the causes of conflicts, and advising them on ways to build a conflict-free family, adds the communique.

