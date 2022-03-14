Rwanda: MPs Begin Tour to Assess Progress of Development Projects

12 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Chamber of Deputies has on Saturday, March 12, kick-started a two-weeks tour in all administrative sectors across all districts to assess the livelihood of the population and progress made in the implementation of development projects.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa, the tour is a follow up on the issues raised in the previous tours.

"This tour will in the first place provide an opportunity for the Deputies to ascertain whether issues that were raised during their earlier tours have been resolved," she said in a statement.

She further noted that the tour will culminate in a report that will include issues identified by MPs and which will inform the adoption of recommendations and resolutions to be directed to relevant government organs tasked with resolving those issues.

According to the statement, MPs will visit various infrastructure projects including roads, classrooms, water supply projects and genocide memorials.

The tour will also focus on activities planned under the 2021/2022 national budget as part of efforts to monitor their implementation as a proactive strategy to prevent issues which may crop up in the implementation.

According to the statement, the Deputies will also hold discussions with community representatives in various fields and receive their petitions.

Prior to the discussions, each Deputy will discuss with a conflict-ridden family with a view to listening to its members, identifying the causes of conflicts, and advising them on ways to build a conflict-free family, adds the communique.

bbyishimo@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow bertrandbyishim

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X