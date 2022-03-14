Tanzania: Samia Directs Ministry to Prepare Regulations for Political Rallies

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, George Simbachawene to collaborate with two legal stakeholders in the preparation of regulations which will govern political rallies.

In the preparations of regulations, the Ministry will work with Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and Zanzibar Law Society (ZLS), according to a press statement issued by the State House on Saturday.

President Samia issued the directive shortly after receiving preliminary resolutions from a 24-member Task Force team she formed to work on matters raised at the multi-party democracy stakeholders meeting convened in Dodoma December, 2021.

"Some of the middle-term resolutions as well as the corruption and ethics in elections, grants, civic education together with electoral and constitutional issues stand as long-term resolutions," a statement added.