Tanzania: Tira Mulls Rolling Out More Agents

Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) plans to increase the number of agents across the country as it attempts to improve public awareness and uptake of insurance products.

Tira's Deputy Commissioner, Khadija Issa said at a dinner event in Dar es Salaam that the goal is to reach 80 percent of the general public by 2030. Currently, Tira operates a network of 938 insurance agents, and 24 bancassurance agents.

"We have established zonal licensing offices in all parts of the country for easy access of services, especially those interested to become agents of insurance products. The initiative is part of an ongoing awareness programme," she said.

Detailing that the focus is to increase the sector's contribution in the economy to at least three percent from the current 0.57 percent.

Ms Khadija who is experienced in the insurance industry with over 30 years' experience graced the CEO's event as part of the Women's day commemorations which is dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In the event women discussed the opportunities, challenges and success in the field where women are minority compared to their male counterparts.

The chairperson for the association of women insurance agents Ms Esther Mwamafupa said women in the industry comprise not more than 15 percent. She said that is why as agents they decided to establish a women's platform apart from the national association to bring together women insurers and together discuss the key issues that they face.

"We also network and share experiences as well as business opportunities, some of which include introducing new products that align with insurance businesses like equities trading etc." said Mwamafupa.