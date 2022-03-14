Angola: Sagrada Under Pressure to Keep Acl Qualification Dream Alive

1 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Sagrada Esperança are to face away Petro de Luanda on Saturday for the 4th round of group D of the African Champions League, with an obligation to win should the team want to continue to dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sagrada Esperança that have one point only, fruit of two defeats and a draw, have mathematically chance to move from the last to the third position in case they beat Petro of Luanda (first placed,7pts) while Egypt's Zamalek (third placed/2pts) lost to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca(2nd/6pts).

Sagrada Esperança are going through the most troubled moment of the season. In the last five games the team won only one match having suffered three defeats (against Wydad and Petro de Luanda, 0-1, 0-3 in the Champions League), Académica do Lobito (0-2) in a domestic competition, and a goalless draw with Zamalek.

In the meantime, Petro de Luanda won four of their last five matches.

Petro de Luanda took the upper hand in terms of direct confrontations between the two outlets in the domestic championship with 23 wins and 12 defeats in a total of 47 games.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X