Angola: Sagrada Under Pressure to Keep Acl Qualification Dream Alive

Dundo — Sagrada Esperança are to face away Petro de Luanda on Saturday for the 4th round of group D of the African Champions League, with an obligation to win should the team want to continue to dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sagrada Esperança that have one point only, fruit of two defeats and a draw, have mathematically chance to move from the last to the third position in case they beat Petro of Luanda (first placed,7pts) while Egypt's Zamalek (third placed/2pts) lost to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca(2nd/6pts).

Sagrada Esperança are going through the most troubled moment of the season. In the last five games the team won only one match having suffered three defeats (against Wydad and Petro de Luanda, 0-1, 0-3 in the Champions League), Académica do Lobito (0-2) in a domestic competition, and a goalless draw with Zamalek.

In the meantime, Petro de Luanda won four of their last five matches.

Petro de Luanda took the upper hand in terms of direct confrontations between the two outlets in the domestic championship with 23 wins and 12 defeats in a total of 47 games.