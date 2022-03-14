Mauritius: Flag Raising Ceremony in Réduit Marks National Day Celebrations of the Republic of Mauritius

press release

A flag raising ceremony was held, today at noon, at the State House in Réduit, to mark the 54th anniversary of the Independence and the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius. The President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, as well as other eminent personalities were present.

During the ceremony, the National Anthem was played by the Police Band. The flag of the Republic of Mauritius was hoisted to top mast followed by 21 Gun Salute.

On that occasion, the logo of the Mauritius Kestrel, the National bird of Mauritius, was unveiled by President Roopun, Prime Minister Jugnauth, and Minister Teeluck.

The ceremony was also marked with a parade by the different units of the Police Force.